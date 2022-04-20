U'khand People Heave A Sigh Of Relief As Daily Corona Cases Dip For The Second Day In A Row

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 47,995 on Tuesday as 493 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 38,059 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 9,122. The state's toll rose to 591 as eleven more people succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 223. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 1,413. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has thus gone up to 79.30 percent. District Dehradun reported the maximum number of 174 fresh cases, whereas Tehri Garhwal, U S Nagar, Haridwar, Nainital and Uttarkashi followed with 65, 60, 53, 47 and 40 cases respectively. That apart, 15 cases were detected in Champawat and Pithoragarh each, 13 Chamoli, 6 Bageshwar, 4 Rudraprayag and 1 in Almora.