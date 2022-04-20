U'khand On The Brink Of Disaster As Covid Caseload Fast Inches Towards 2 Lakh, Toll 3K





















Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,91,620 on Sunday as 5,606 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 1,31,144 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state has shot up to 53,612. The state's toll climbed to 2,802 as 71 more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State went up to 4,062. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 2,935. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State further plummeted to 68.44% as against pan-India average of 82.33%. District Dehradun once again reported the maximum number of 2,580 fresh cases, whereas Haridwar, U S Nagar and Nainital followed with 628, 567 and 436 respectively. That apart, 248 cases were detected in Tehri Garhwal, 234 Pauri Garhwal, 223 Chamoli, 186 Rudraprayag, 173 Champawat, 126 Uttarkashi, 94 Pithoragarh, 77 Almora and 34 Bageshwar.