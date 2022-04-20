U'khand nCoV Caseload Breaches All Past Records, Highest Single-Day Surge Of 1,115 Cases

























Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 30,336 Saturday as 1,115 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 20,031 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 9,781. The state's toll rose to 402 as fourteen more people succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 122. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 603. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has thus gone down to 66.03 percent. District Dehradun reported the maximum number of fresh cases at 290, whereas Haridwar, U S Nagar, Nainital, Pithoragarh and Uttarkashi followed with no less horrifying 269, 180, 110, 68 and 51 respectively. That apart, 46 cases were detected in Tehri Garhwal, 31 Pauri Garhwal, 25 Rudraprayag, 14 Chamoli, 13 Bageshwar, 10 Champawat and 8 in Almora.