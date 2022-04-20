U'khand MLAs, Officials Take Oath To Follow COVID Guidelines

Dehradun: Uttarakhand MLAs and government officials on Friday took an oath to strictly comply with COVID guidelines, including physical distancing, wearing of masks and hand sanitising, under a public awareness campaign to check the spread of the pandemic.

With the approaching winter and the season of festivals, awareness among people about the importance of following the COVID protocol is needed all the more, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said, asking people to go for immediate medical advice if they detect symptoms of the virus. Rawat said COVID-19 can be fought only through safety measures and asked officials to prefer holding departmental meetings through virtual platforms whenever possible. The public awareness campaign to fight coronavirus infection will continue until the disease is eliminated from the state, he said.

Alertness and precaution have led to a fall in COVID cases in the state recently but there should be no carelessness anywhere, the chief minister said. Similar oath administering programmes were also held as part of the campaign at the Directorate of Information and Public Relations office here and the offices of the Uttarakhand Chardham Devasthanam Board at Kedarnath, Badrinath, Joshimath, Ukhimath, Dehradun and Rishikesh.

Devasthanam Board CEO Ravinath Raman asked officials and employees of the board to not only think of personal safety but also that of devotees visiting chardham. —PTI