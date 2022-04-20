U'khand MLA Requests CM To Facilitate Return Of People Of His Constituency From Other States

Dehradun: In the wake of the COVID-19 lockdown, BJP MLA from Devprayag, Vinod Kandari has requested Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat to facilitate the return of stranded people of his assembly constituency from other parts of the country.

"Natives of my assembly constituency are stranded in other states like - Punjab, Delhi, Maharashtra, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka," Kandari wrote in a letter to the Chief Minister.

"My request is that you should facilitate the return of these persons to their homes," he added. —ANI



