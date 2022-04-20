U'Khand MLA Ganesh Joshi Meets Labour Minister Harak Singh Rawat On Labour Related Issues

Dehradun (The Hawk): Mussoorie MLA Ganesh Joshi met Uttarakhand Labour and forest Minister Harak Singh Rawat at his residence on Tuesday. MLA Joshi requested the labour minister that the labour cards that are being made by the labour department should be made through the medium of CSCs. He said that in view of the convenience of the people, permission should be granted for making the cards in Mussoorie Vidhan Sabha's Garhi Cantt, Rajendra Nagar, Jakhan, Johri, Sahastradhara and Mussoorie. Labour Minister Dr Harak Singh Rawat said that the CSCs have stared the work of making the labour cards. He also informed that many other services are also being provided by the CSCs so that the labourers do not face problems. MLA Ganesh Joshi expressed gratitude to Minister Harak Singh Rawat for looking into the problem.







