U'khand Minister Meets Modi

New Delhi: Uttarakhand Urban Development Minister Madan Kaushik today met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here and apprised him about the progress of various projects, a state government official said.

During the meeting, Kaushik said the state government was reviewing the progress of various schemes such as Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) and projects related to solid waste management, sewerage and drinking water, the official said.

Kaushik also apprised the prime minister about the various workshops the state had organised for creating awareness about the Real Estate Act for its smooth implementation.

The state minister also gave information about the preparations for the Kumbh Mela scheduled for 2021.

He also thanked Modi for the support the state had received from the Centre for its development, the official said. PTI