U'khand Marks Muted & Gloomy Holiday Of Eid As It Registers 116 More Covid Deaths





Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 7:30 PM On May 14, 2021

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload leapfrogged to 2,77,585 on Friday as 5,775 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 1,88,690 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state has shot up to 79,379. The state's toll zoomed up to 4,426 as 116 more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State went up to 5,090. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 4,483. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State went up to 67.98%, but it was far below the pan-India average of 82.33%. District Dehradun once again reported the maximum number of 1,583 fresh cases, whereas Haridwar, U S Nagar and Nainital followed with 844, 692 and 531 respectively. That apart, 359 cases were detected in Pauri Garhwal, 349 Tehri Garhwal, 286 Uttarkashi, 285 Rudraprayag, 267 Almora, 225 Pithoragarh, 201 Chamoli, 115 Champawat and 38 in Bageshwar.