U'khand Man Sets Record By Creating World's Smallest Pencil

Haldwani: A man has set a record by creating the world's smallest pencil in Uttarakhand's Haldwani.

An artist by profession, Prakash Chandra Upadhyay has made a pencil, which is 5 mm long and 0.5 mm wide. The pencil is carved out of a single piece of wood and an H.B. lead is fixed in it.

"This pencil is made of a single piece of wood. The wood has been drilled and the lid has been fixed in it," told ANI. Upadhyay said that it took nearly three to four days for him to make the pencil.

Before this, Upadhyay has also made a Hanuman Chalisa which is 3x3x4 mm in size and a miniature charkha, which brought him a lot of recognition. Due to his extraordinary talent, he has been conferred with the Assist World Records. Assist World Records Research Foundation (AWRRF) has been formed with a motive to help all people who have extraordinary talent. ANI