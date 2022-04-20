U’khand Logs Single-Day Rise Of 56 nCoV Infections, 2 More Die

Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On July 22, 2021

Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload further moved up to 3,41,629 on Thursday at 6.00 PM as 56 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 3,27,606 cured and recovered patients, while the number of active cases in the state slightly went up to 649 (Going by yesterday’s figures, the number of active cases in Uttarakhand should have fallen to 595). The state's toll went up to 7,359 as two more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours. The number of those migrated out of State remained the same i e 6,015. Total number of patients treated and recuperated today stood at 48. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State was same i e 95.90% for the fourth day in a row, yet much behind the pan-India average of 97.35%, 98.6% in UP, its parent State, 96.66% in Delhi, 98.62% in Haryana and 99.44% in not-too-distant Gurugram—the highest recovery rate registered in India. Bhopal with 99.13% followed it. However, the daily positivity rate in Uttarakhand which dramatically came down to 0.18 from 5.70% yesterday slightly moved up to 0.23% vis-a-vis pan-India’s 2.41%, UP’s 0.03%, Delhi’s 0.09% and Gurugram’s 1%. A very high death rate of 2.15% has woefully come to stay in Uttarakhand against Delhi’s 0.10%, Haryana’s 1.16%, Gurugram’s 0.4% and All-India average of 1.34%. District Dehradun once again reported the maximum number of 18 fresh cases, whereas Pithoragarh and Nainital followed with 10 and 9 respectively. That apart, 6 cases each were detected in Almora and Uttarkashi, 3 Tehri Garhwal, 2 Haridwar, 1 each in Chamoli and Champawat and 0 (Nil) each in Bageshwar, Pauri Garhwal, Rudraprayag and U S Nagar (As per data made available by Haridwar Health authorities, 4 fresh infections were detected today during the same time in the district, which leaves a big question mark on the veracity of Directorate’s figures).