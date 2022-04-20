U'khand Logs Commendable Covid-19 Recoveries Despite High Caseload

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 61,566 on Thursday as 305 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 56,529 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 3,545. The state's toll remained static at 1009 as no one succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 483. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 456. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has marginally gone up to 91.82 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 78 fresh cases, whereas Nainital, Pauri Garhwal, Haridwar, Tehri Garhwal and U S Nagar followed with 33, 33, 24, 24 and 24 cases respectively . That apart 22 cases were detected in Chamoli, 21 Rudraprayag, 14 Pithoragarh, 10 Bageshwar, 8 Almora and Uttarkashi each and 6 in Champawat.