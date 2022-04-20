U'khand Logs 619 New Covid Cases In 24 Hrs, 33 Fatalities Added

















Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On June 5, 2021



Haridwar / Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload zoomed up to 3,33,578 on Saturday at 6.00 PM as 619 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 3,03,659 cured and recovered patients, while the number of active cases in the state appreciably came down to 17,305 (against 19,438 in sprawling, many times bigger neighbouring UP). The state's toll shot up to 6,664 as 16(?) more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours (Compared to yesterday's data, 33 deaths were added today), whereas the number of those migrated out of State went up to 5,950. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 2,531. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State went up to 91.03%, but it was much below the pan-India average of 93.38%, 97.6% in UP, its parent State and approximately 99% in not-too-distant Gurugram. Again, the positivity rate in Uttarakhand was recorded at 6.76% vis-a-vis pan-India's 5.78% and UP's 0.3%. District Dehradun once again reported the maximum number of 127 fresh cases, whereas Almora, Haridwar and Nainital followed with 118, 98 and 83 respectively (As per data made available by Haridwar Health authorities, 108 fresh infections were detected approximately during the same time in the district, which leaves a big question mark on the veracity of Directorate's figures). That apart, 42 cases were detected in Chamoli, 31 U S Nagar, 29 Tehri Garhwal, 23 Pauri Garhwal, 22 Uttarkashi, 20 Pithoragarh, 10 Rudraprayag, 9 Bageshwar and 7 in Champawat.