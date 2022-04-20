U'khand Logs 49 New nCoV Cases, No Fatality For The Second day









Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 7:00 PM On March 9, 2021

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 97,529 on Tuesday as 49 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 93,813 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 611. The state's toll remained static at 1,695 as no one succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 1,410. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 98. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has gone up to 96.19 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 24 fresh cases, whereas Haridwar and U S Nagar followed with 8 and 7 respectively. That apart, 5 cases were detected in Nainital, 3 Pauri Garhwal, 1 each in Almora and Champawat and 0 (Nil) each in Bageshwar, Chamoli, Pithoragarh, Rudraprayag, Tehri Garhwal and Uttarkashi.

