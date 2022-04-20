U'khand Logs 473 New Virus Infections, Toll 7, Tally Mounts To 75,268

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 75,268 on Tuesday as 473 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 68,365 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 4,947. The state's toll rose to 1,238 as seven more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 718. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 538. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has marginally gone up to 90.83 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 164 fresh cases, whereas Pithoragarh, Chamoli, Haridwar, Almora, Pauri Garhwal, Tehri Garhwal, Nainital and U S Nagar followed with 51, 43, 40, 32, 26, 25, 24 and 24 cases respectively. That apart, 16 cases were detected in Uttarkashi, 14 Bageshwar, 10 Champawat and 4 in Rudraprayag.