U'khand Logs 42 New Coronavirus Cases; One More Die









Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On July 11, 2021





Haridwar / Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload further moved up to 3,41,179 on Sunday at 6.00 PM as 42 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 3,26,763 cured and recovered patients, while the number of active cases in the state slightly came down to 1,094 (Going by yesterday's figures, the number of active cases in Uttarakhand should have fallen to 1,053). The state's toll went up to 7,339 as one more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State wonderfully (???) remained static at 5,983 from 5,992 on June 7, 8 and 9 in a row. Total number of patients treated and recuperated today was 112. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State marginally went up to 95.77%, but it is way behind the pan-India average of 97.20%, 98.6% in UP, its parent State, 96.66% in Delhi, 98.62% in Haryana and 99.44% in not-too-distant Gurugram—the highest recovery rate registered in India. Bhopal with 99.13% followed it. Again, the daily positivity rate in Uttarakhand was recorded at 5.87% vis-a-vis pan-India's 2.25%, UP's 0.04%, Delhi's 0.11% and Gurugram's 1%. Death rate in Uttarakhand is woefully 2.15% against Delhi's 1.31%, Haryana's 1.16%, Gurugram's 0.4% and All-India average of 1.32%. District Uttarkashi reported the maximum number of 9 fresh cases, whereas Nainital and U S Nagar followed with 7 each, 5 each in Dehradun and Haridwar (As per data made available by Haridwar Health authorities, 7 fresh infections were detected today almost during the same time in the district, which leaves a big question mark on the veracity of Directorate's figures). That apart, 4 cases were detected in Rudraprayag, 2 each in Bageshwar and Tehri Garhwal, 1 Chamoli and 0 (Nil) each in Almora, Champawat, Pauri Garhwal and Pithoragarh.