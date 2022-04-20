U'khand Logs 361 New Covid Cases, Tally 91,281, 6 More Die

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 91,281 on Friday as 361 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 83,998 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 4,577. The state's toll rose to 1,515 as six more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 1,191. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 492. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has slightly gone up to 92.02 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 124 fresh cases, whereas Nainital, Haridwar and U S Nagar followed with 87, 32 and 26 cases respectively. That apart, 18 cases were detected in Pauri Garhwal, 17 each in Champawat and Uttarkashi, 16 Pithoragarh, 10 Almora, 8 Rudraprayag, 3 Bageshwar, 2 Tehri Garhwal and 1 in Chamoli.









Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On January 1, 2020



