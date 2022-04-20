U’khand Logs 34 Fresh Covid Infections, 1 More Succumbs

Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On July 19, 2021

Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload further moved up to 3,41,486 on Monday at 6.00 PM as 34 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 3,27,511 cured and recovered patients, while the number of active cases in the state slightly came down to 604 (Going by yesterday’s figures, the number of active cases in Uttarakhand should have fallen to 576). The state's toll went up to 7,357 as one more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State rose to 6,014. Total number of patients treated and recuperated today stood at 47. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State marginally went up to 95.91%, but it is still way behind the pan-India average of 97.32%, 98.6% in UP, its parent State, 96.66% in Delhi, 98.62% in Haryana and 99.44% in not-too-distant Gurugram—the highest recovery rate registered in India. Bhopal with 99.13% followed it. Again, the daily positivity rate in Uttarakhand was recorded at 5.70% vis-a-vis pan-India’s 2.61%, UP’s 0.03%, Delhi’s 0.08% and Gurugram’s 1%. Death rate in Uttarakhand is woefully 2.15% against Delhi’s 0.10%, Haryana’s 1.16%, Gurugram’s 0.4% and All-India average of 1.33%. District Nainital reported the maximum number of 12 fresh cases, whereas Haridwar, Pithoragarh and Rudraprayag followed with 5, 3 and 3 respectively. That apart, 2 cases each were detected in Chamoli, Dehradun and U S Nagar, 1 each in Bageshwar, Champawat, Pauri Garhwal, Tehri Garhwal and Uttarkashi and 0 (Nil) in Almora.