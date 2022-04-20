U'khand Logs 331 New Virus Infections, Tally Mounts To 62,881

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 62,881 on Monday as 331 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 57,542 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 3,802. The state's toll rose to 1029 as two succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 508. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 441. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has marginally gone up to 91.51 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 84 fresh cases, whereas Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Pauri Garhwal, Haridwar, Pithoragarh, U S Nagar, Nainital and Tehri Garhwal followed with 53, 52, 29, 19, 19, 17, 16 and 14 cases respectively. That apart 8 cases were detected in Almora and Uttarkashi each, 7 Bageshwar and 5 in Champawat.

