U’khand Logs 31 Fresh nCoV Infections, 1 More Die

Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On Aug 9, 2021

Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload further moved up to 3,42,423 on Monday at 6.00 PM as 31 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 3,28,569 cured and recovered patients, while the number of active cases in the state came down to 446 (or 447?). The state's toll surged to 7,368 as one more succumbed to SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State remained static at 6,040. Total number of patients treated and recuperated today stood at 47. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State remained the same at 95.95%, way behind the pan-India average of 97.39%, 98.6% in UP, its parent State, 96.66% in Delhi, 98.66% in Haryana and 99.44% in not-too-distant Gurugram—the highest recovery rate registered in India. Bhopal with 99.13% followed it. The daily positivity rate in Uttarakhand which dramatically came down to 0.18% eighteen days back straight from 5.70% a day before stood at 0.14% today vis-a-vis pan-India’s 2.59%, UP’s 0.02%, Delhi’s 0.08% and Gurugram’s 1%. A very high death rate of 2.15% has woefully come to stay in Uttarakhand against Delhi’s 1.74%, Haryana’s 1.16%, Gurugram’s 0.4% and all-India average of 1.34%. District Dehradun reported the maximum number of 11 fresh cases, whereas Haridwar and Pithoragarh followed with 4 each. That apart, 3 cases each were detected in Champawat and Uttarkashi, 2 Bageshwar, 1 each in Chamoli, Nainital, Tehri Garhwal and U S Nagar and 0 (Nil) each in Almora, Pauri Garhwal and Rudraprayag.