U'khand Logs 249 Fresh Covid Infections, Tally Rises To 92,842

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 92,842 on Thursday as 249 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin

issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 86,737 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 3,309. The state's toll rose to 1,555 as six more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 1,241. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 439. The percentage of

recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has slightly gone up to 93.42 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 90 fresh cases, whereas Nainital and Haridwar followed with 53 and 28 cases respectively. That apart, 19 cases were detected in U S Nagar, 15 Pauri Garhwal, 13 each in Almora and Pithoragarh, 7 Chamoli, 5 Uttarkashi, 2 each in Bageshwar, Champawat and Rudraprayag and 0 (Nil) in Tehri Garhwal.





