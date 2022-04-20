U’khand Logs 19 New nCoV Cases, Zero Fatality In 120 Hrs





Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On September 13, 2021

Haridwar / Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 3,43,242 on Monday at 6.00 PM as 19 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 3,29,495 cured and recovered patients, while the number of active cases in the state marginally came down to 293. The state’s toll remained static at 7,389 as no one succumbed to SARS-CoV-2 infection during the past 120 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State swelled to 6,065. Total number of patients treated and recuperated today stood at 37. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State remained the same i e 95.99%; it continued to lag behind the pan-India average of 97.54%, 98.7% in UP, its parent State, 96.66% in Delhi, 98.65% in Haryana and 99.44% in not-too-distant Gurugram—the highest recovery rate registered in India. Bhopal with 99.13% followed it. The daily positivity rate in Uttarakhand which dramatically came down to 0.18% fiftytwo days back straight from 5.70% a day before stood at 0.12% today vis-a-vis pan-India’s 2.26%, UP’s 0.01%, Delhi’s 0.07% and Gurugram’s 1%. A very high death rate of 2.15% has woefully come to stay for months together in Uttarakhand against Delhi’s 1.74%, Haryana’s 1.24%, Gurugram’s 0.4% and all-India average of 1.33%. District Chamoli reported the maximum number of 5 fresh cases, whereas Uttarkashi followed with 4. That apart, 3 cases were detected in Dehradun, 2 each in Haridwar, Nainital and Pithoragarh, 1 Rudraprayag and 0 (Nil) each in Almora, Bageshwar, Champawat, Pauri Garhwal, Tehri Garhwal and U S Nagar.