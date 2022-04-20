U'khand Logs 164 Fresh nCoV Infections, 272 Recoveries





Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On June 26, 2021

Haridwar / Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload further moved up to 3,39,537 on Saturday at 6.00 PM as 164 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 3,24,127 cured and recovered patients, while the number of active cases in the state slightly came down to 2,510 (Going by yesterday's figures, the number of active cases should have fallen to 2,355). The state's toll zoomed to 7,086 as 2(?) more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours (Compared to yesterday's data, 3 fatalities were added today), whereas the number of those migrated out of State wonderfully (???) remained down to 5,814 from 5,992 on June 7, 8 and 9 in a row. Total number of patients treated and recuperated today was 272. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State went up to 95.46%, but it was way behind the pan-India average of 96.72%, 98.5% in UP, its parent State, 96.66% in Delhi, 98.45% in Haryana and 99.08% in not-too-distant Gurugram. Again, the positivity rate in Uttarakhand was recorded at 6.24% vis-a-vis pan-India's 2.91%, UP's 0.1%, Delhi's 0.15% and Gurugram's 1%. Death rate in Uttarakhand is woefully 2.09% against Delhi's 1.31%, Haryana's 1.16%, Gurugram's 0.4% and All-India average of 1.31%. District Dehradun once again reported the maximum number of 41 fresh cases, whereas Pithoragarh, Haridwar and Nainital followed with 40, 21 and 17 respectively. That apart, 7 cases each were detected in Almora and Rudraprayag, 6 Tehri Garhwal, 5 each in Chamoli and U S Nagar, 4 each in Bageshwar, Champawat and Pauri Garhwal and 3 in Uttarkashi.