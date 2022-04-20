U'khand Logs 163 Fresh Covid Infections, Adds 9 More Deaths





Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On June 21, 2021

Haridwar / Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload further moved up to 3,38,807 on Monday at 6.00 PM as 163 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 3,23,004 cured and recovered patients, while the number of active cases in the state slightly came down to 2,964 (Going by yesterday's figures, the number of active cases should have fallen to 2,813). The state's toll spiked to 7,044 as 8(?) more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours (Compared to yesterday's data, 9 fatalities were added today), whereas the number of those migrated out of State wonderfully (???) remained down to 5,795 as such from 5,992 on June 7, 8 and 9 in a row. Total number of patients treated and recuperated today was 323. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State went up to 95.34%, but it was way behind the pan-India average of 96.27%, 98.4% in UP, its parent State, 98.1% in Delhi, 98.45% in Haryana and 99.08% in not-too-distant Gurugram. Again, the positivity rate in Uttarakhand was recorded at 6.37% vis-a-vis pan-India's 3.22%, UP's 0.1%, Delhi's 0.17% and Gurugram's 1%. Death rate in Uttarakhand is woefully 2.08% against Delhi's 0.30%, Haryana's 1.16%, Gurugram's 0.4% and All-India average of 1.29%. District Dehradun once again reported the maximum number of 60 fresh cases, whereas U S Nagar, Uttarkashi, and Almora followed with 26, 13 and 12 respectively. That apart, 11 cases were detected in Nainital, 9 each in Chamoli and Haridwar , 6 Tehri Garhwal, 5 Pauri Garhwal, 4 each in Bageshwar and Pithoragarh and 2 each in Champawat and Rudraprayag.





