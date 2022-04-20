U’khand Health Dept Data Still Bewilder, Notwithstanding Drop In Covid Cases

Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On August 12, 2021

Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload further moved up to 3,42,526 on Thursday at 6.00 PM as 24 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 3,28,695 cured and recovered patients, while the number of active cases in the state came down to 418 (422 or 423, if yesterday’s or the day before yesterday’s data are any guide). The state's toll remained static at 7,369 as no one succumbed to SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the number of those migrated out of State rose to 6,044. Total number of patients treated and recuperated today stood at 37. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State remained the same i e 95.96%. It was way behind the pan-India average of 97.45%, 98.6% in UP, its parent State, 96.66% in Delhi, 98.66% in Haryana and 99.44% in not-too-distant Gurugram—the highest recovery rate registered in India. Bhopal with 99.13% followed it. The daily positivity rate in Uttarakhand which dramatically came down to 0.18% twentyone days back straight from 5.70% a day before stood at 0.12% today vis-a-vis pan-India’s 1.94%, UP’s 0.02%, Delhi’s 0.06% and Gurugram’s 1%. A very high death rate of 2.15% has woefully come to stay in Uttarakhand against Delhi’s 1.74%, Haryana’s 1.16%, Gurugram’s 0.4% and all-India average of 1.34%. District Pauri Garhwal reported the maximum number of 4 fresh cases, whereas Bageshwar, Dehradun, Pithoragarh and Uttarkashi followed with 3 each. That apart, 2 cases each were detected in Champawat, Nainital and Rudraprayag, 1 each in Chamoli and Haridwar and 0 (Nil) each in Almora, Tehri Garhwal and U S Nagar. As per data made available by Haridwar Health authorities, 3 fresh infections were detected today—and not 1—during the same time in the district, which leaves a big question mark on the veracity of Directorate’s figures.