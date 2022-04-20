U’khand Health Dept Confronts More Daily Covid Cases, Lesser Recoveries

Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On July 26, 2021

Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload further moved up to 3,41,778 on Monday at 6.00 PM as 54 fresh infections were detected (against giant UP's 33), the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 3,27,766 cured and recovered patients, while the number of active cases in the state went up to 638 (Going by yesterday’s figures, the number of active cases in Uttarakhand should have been 641). The state's toll remained static at 7,359 as no one succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 96 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State rose to 6,015—the same as a week before, with occasional depletions. Total number of patients treated and recuperated today stood at 50. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State kept its decreased level of yesterday i e 95.90%. It remained much behind the pan-India average of 97.35%, 98.6% in UP, its parent State, 96.66% in Delhi, 98.62% in Haryana and 99.44% in not-too-distant Gurugram—the highest recovery rate registered in India. Bhopal with 99.13% followed it. The daily positivity rate in Uttarakhand which dramatically came down to 0.18% four days back from 5.70% a day before stood at 0.21% today (like yesterday) vis-a-vis pan-India’s 3.41%, UP’s 0.02%, Delhi’s 0.09% and Gurugram’s 1%. A very high death rate of 2.15% has woefully come to stay in Uttarakhand against Delhi’s 0.10%, Haryana’s 1.16%, Gurugram’s 0.4% and All-India average of 1.34%. District Nainital reported the maximum number of 10 fresh cases, whereas Dehradun and Haridwar followed with 8 each. That apart, 6 cases each were detected in Almora, Rudraprayag and U S Nagar, 3 each in Bageshwar and Pithoragarh, 2 Chamoli, 1 each in Tehri Garhwal and Uttarkashi and 0 (Nil) each in Champawat and Pauri Garhwal.