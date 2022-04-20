U'khand HC Stays Dissolution Of Badri-Kedar Temple Committee

Nainital: The Uttarakhand High Court today once again put a stay on the dissolution of the Badri-Kedar temple committee and sought a reply from the state government within two weeks on why the panel was dissolved before expiry of its three-year term.

Putting a stay on the dissolution of the temple Panel, single bench of Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia directed the State to file its reply within two weeks on why the body was dissolved despite the fact that its three-year term was yet to be over and there was no complaint against the working of the present committee.

The Badri-Kedar temple committee was dissolved soon after the new BJP government took over in Uttarakhand.

The order was challenged by members of the dissolved committee Dinkar Babulkar and Diwakar Chamoli and the court restored the committee overturning the government order.

However, on May 30 the Secretary (religious matters) once again ordered constitution of a new committee, demolishing the existing one in the process.

Once again the order was challenged before the high court on the ground that the rules of the Badri-Kedar committee provide for a term of three years which had not concluded and there had been no complaint against the working of the present committee. PTI