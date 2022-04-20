U'khand HC Permits Fresh PIL In Seed Procurement Scam

Nainital: The Uttarakhand High Court has permitted a petitioner from Ghaziabad to withdraw his PIL in connection with the alleged dhaincha (green manure crop) seed procurement scam and file a fresh one with additional facts.

The permission was granted yesterday by a division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Rajiv Sharma and Justice Manoj Kumar.

The petition was filed by Jayaprakash Dabral in March 2017.

His PIL claimed that in 2006, when present Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat was Uttarakhand's agriculture minister, dhaincha seeds were bought at double the market price.

It also alleged that the then agriculture secretary Om Prakash and director of agriculture Madanutsav Lal were also involved in the scam.