U'khand HC Imposes Rs 2 Lakh Fine On Man For Objectionable Post On Facebook Against Govt Official

Dehradun:The Uttarakhand High Court today imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh upon a Haldwani resident for posting an objectionable comment against the State SC/ST Commission Secretary on Facebook. Taking a stern view of the matter, the single bench of Justice Lokpal Singh imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh on Chandra Shekhar Kargeti while also disposing off interim protection granted to him by vacating a stay on the proceedings of a case in the trial court in pursuance of an FIR filed in connection with the post. The court found truth in the charge that Kargeti posted an objectionable comment against Nautiyal on Facebook to defame the officer who is also the Deputy Director of the social welfare department. Nautiyal had lodged an FIR alleging Kargeti was making false and baseless allegations against him and posting them on Facebook. It was torturing him mentally and creating hindrance in discharge of his official obligations, Nautiyal said in the FIR. The investigating officer collected documentary evidence and submitted a charge sheet against the offender before the court which decided to penalise the offender. (PTI)