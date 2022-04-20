U'khand Guv Almost Fully Healthy, AIIMS Planning To Discharge Her

Rishikesh (The Hawk): Governor of Uttarakhand admitted to AIIMS Rishikesh, is now almost fully healthy. Hospital Administration of AIIMS is now planning to discharge her.

The health of Governor Baby Rani Maurya, is now in better condition. After being admitted to AIIMS Rishikesh, she has not developed any new symptoms of any type of Covid while undergoing treatment. It is noteworthy that Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya was admitted to AIIMS for treatment on Monday 23 November after being infected by Covid. Since then, 5 specialist doctors of AIIMS have been monitoring her health regularly. Giving this information, Professor UB Mishra Dean of Hospital Administration AIIMS, said that the Governor is now almost fully healthy. All the blood parameters related to their Covid are also normal. He said that she has developed 10 days of symptoms of Covid. In such a situation, according to the government's guideline, they can now be discharged. Prof Mishra said that she would be discharged within two days after seeing almost complete improvement in her health.