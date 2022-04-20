U'khand Govt To Set Up Training Centres For NDA, CDS Aspirants

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government will set up two centres—one each in Kumaon and Garhwal—to train young people aspiring to join the armed forces.

The two centres will be set up in school and college buildings where there is enough infrastructure, chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said on Monday. The decision was taken at a meeting between the chief minister and commandant of the Indian Army's Bangalore selection centre, Major General V.P.S. Bhakuni, in Dehradun on Monday.

Giving a presentation at the meeting, Maj. Gen. Bhakuni noted that the success rate at National Defence Academy (NDA) and Combined Defence Services (CDS) exams is lower than civil services examinations due to rigorous comprehensive personality tests.

Such training centres are needed to tailor the skills of armed forces aspirants accordingly and they will help prepare the aspirants in clearing the comprehensive personality test, Maj. Gen. Bhakuni said.