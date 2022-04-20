U'khand Govt To Promote 13 New Tourist Destinations To Decongest Popular Spots

Dehradun: Uttarakhand government has identified 13 new tourist destinations to be developed and promoted as popular tourist spots have reached saturation points.

State Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said on Sunday that the move would help reduce pressure on busy tourist destinations like Mussoorie and Dehradun.

These lesser known destinations are spread over 13 districts across the state, Mr Rawat said while addressing Uttarakhand Investors Summit in Dehradun.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while inaugurating the summit, also praised the move as it would help create employment opportunities in far-flung areas of the state.

The 13 places identified by Uttarakhand government include Munsiyari in Pithoragarh, Kausani in Bageshwar, Katarmal in Almora, Mukteshwar in Nainital, Lohaghat in Champawat, Parag Farm in Udham Singh Nagar, Chopta in Rudraprayag and Tehri lake in Tehri.

Other places shortlisted by government are Khirsu in Garhwal (Pauri), Chinyalisaur in Uttarkashi, Gairsain-Auli in Chamoli, Chakrata in Dehradun, and Piran Kaliyar and Shaktipeeth in Haridwar. State government has also identified some of these as thematic tourist destinations like Munsiyari and Mukteshwar for leisure tourism, Kausani for tea tourism, Katarmal for meditation, Parag Farm for amusement. Eco-tourism has been chosen for Chopta, Tehri lake gets water-sports, while Khirsu selected for wildlife. UNI