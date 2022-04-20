U'khand Govt To Catalyse Entrepreneurial Ecosystem For MSME Transformation

Focus on conceptualizing and designing a comprehensive Uttarakhand State Entrepreneurship Ecosystem Development (SEED) strategy and program

Dehradun (The Hawk): To become "Atmanirbhar," India has to create a massive entrepreneurial movement with millions of small and micro firms, all across the country, aggressively pursuing local and global opportunities. With a focused view towards this goal, the Government of Uttarakhand, in partnership with the Global Alliance for Mass Entrepreneurship (GAME), is working towards a unified Uttarakhand State Entrepreneurship Ecosystem Development (SEED) Strategy to further amplify development of the entrepreneurship ecosystem in the state while also supporting the growth of the over 40,000 MSMEs in the State.

The SEED Strategy is focused on governance, finance, markets and cultural aspects of the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the state as the four key pillars. With this strategy, the Government of Uttarakhand will put in place a collective impact framework with greater focus on enabling existing entrepreneurs through a host of measures as well as create more avenues for new entrepreneurs to start their businesses, converting aspiring job seekers to job creators. The government is also focused on creating entrepreneurial mindsets among the youth, and further easing doing business in the state.

Through systematic steps that involve the current policy framework, infrastructure and initiatives/schemes that support entrepreneurship development, the SEED Strategy is working towards consolidating all of this under one cohesive structure and ensuring a more robust support mechanism for entrepreneurs in the state. As part of the strategy, the state will also convene prospective partners from across national and international organizations who can support the growth of entrepreneurs across one or more of the four pillars.

The SEED Strategy is being developed under the leadership of Mrs. Manisha Panwar (Additional Chief Secretary - Industries & Commerce, Government of Uttarakhand) and Mr. M Srinivas Rao (CEO, GAME) along with other senior officials from Government of Uttarakhand and GAME.

"MSMEs are the backbone of our nation and with Covid-19 causing widespread damage to the economy, supporting MSMEs will be crucial to creating jobs. Therefore, in Uttarakhand, we are focused on further amplifying the culture of entrepreneurship and innovation among MSMEs, which is crucial to the growth of our economy. Inspiring youth towards self-employment requires that they have sufficient number of activities which can be converted into successful enterprises. Uttarakhand has been able to attract investment in various sectors, the state attracts a huge number of tourists from across the country and abroad. This presents vast self-employment opportunities for the youth in Uttarakhand. This report will also highlight these opportunities and suggest a roadmap for exploiting it. The Government of Uttarakhand has decided to support GAME in this initiative and building an ecosystem of entrepreneurial growth," said Shri. Trivendra Singh Rawat, Hon'ble Chief Minister, Government of Uttarakhand.

"Despite Uttarakhand's reputation of being an industry friendly state, many MSMEs in the state are unable to scale, stuck in unproductive business cycles and dated operations. Through our Theory of Change model combined with the conducive environment, we believe that we can encourage and support entrepreneurial growth. Uttarakhand offers a great opportunity to overcome the roadblocks posed by Covid-19 and kickstart the recovery because of its resources, promising enterprises and a responsive ecosystem," said Ravi Venkatesan (Founder, GAME).