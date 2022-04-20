U'khand Govt Lifts Stay On Promotions

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government on Wednesday lifted a ban imposed in September last year on promotions in the state government jobs.

The freeze on promotions in the state jobs was lifted by an order issued by Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh.

In his order, Singh said that the moratorium on promotion was being lifted in the light of a Supreme Court order last month which had set aside a high court ruling, which, in turn, had struck down a state government''s decision dating back to September 2012 not to provide reservation in promotions.

The government order lifts the stay on promotions in state government jobs, educational institutions, public undertakings and autonomous bodies, the chief secretary said in his order.

Reservation in promotions was not a fundamental right, the Supreme Court had said. Citing the operative part of the apex court order to justify the move, Singh said the government order dated September 11, 2019 is revoked so that action on an earlier government order dated Sept 5, 2012 can be taken. PTI