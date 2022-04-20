U'khand Govt Launches DBT For Fertiliser Subsidy To Farmers

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat today launched the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) for fertiliser subsidies to farmers, saying it was another step of the government towards Digital India.

The DBT was launched today in five states, including Uttarakhand, to transfer subsidy on fertilisers directly to the bank accounts of farmers, he said at a programme in the Kisan Bhawan here.

The chief minister said that Aadhaar would be mandatory to avail the benefits, and also asked farmers to get it linked with their soil health cards.

This will facilitate efforts being made by the central and state governments to double the income of farmers by 2022, he said.

Rawat also asked farmers to avail schemes meant for them, including loans up to Rs 1 lakh for small and marginal growers at an interest of 2 per cent.

Soil health cards have been issued to 4.80 lakh farmers of the state out of which 70,000 have been linked with Aadhaar, Agriculture Secretary D Senthil Pandiyan said. PTI