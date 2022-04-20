U'khand Govt Launches 'Solar Briefcase' To Provide Electricity In Remote Areas

Kedarnath (Uttarakhand): The Uttarakhand Government and a charitable funding agency, Swan Cultural Center and Foundation, on Sunday launched 'Solar Briefcase' in Kedarnath Dham.

The initiative was taken to provide electricity to far flung areas in the hill state.

"47 villages and 1,40,000 families do not have access to electricity. We have decided to use off-grid electricity. Solar power is a good option," Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat told ANI. There are more than 60 villages in the state where electrification has not yet been done due to the difficult geographical conditions. (ANI)