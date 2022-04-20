U'khand Govt Imposes Partial Restriction On Kedarnath Pilgrims

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government has imposed partial restriction on pilgrims going to Kedarnath in view of their safety and convenience.

Kedarnath-bound pilgrims will not be allowed to trek to the Himalayan shrine from Gaurikund after 1.30 PM. The order which comes into immediate effect has been issued keeping in mind the convenience and safety of pilgrims, Rudraprayag District Magistrate Ranjana said.

The erstwhile 14-km trek route from Gaurikund to Kedarnath was washed away in the 2013 flash floods. It was later rebuilt and the distance between the two places has now increased to 20 kms.

The order is also being attributed to inadequate night stay facilities near the famed Kedarnath temple. PTI