U'khand Govt Fully Committed On National Security Issues: CM

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat today asserted his governments full commitment on issues of national security and said that all proposals put forward by the Air Force regarding land acquisition in the state will be given due attention.

A team of senior officials of the Western Air Command, led by Air Officer Commanding in Chief, Air Marshal C Hari Kumar called on Rawat and held discussion on requirement of land for opening of new Indian Air Force (IAF) units in the state, an official press release said.

The Air Chief Marshal, who explained the chief minister about the strategic importance of the land in the region for the IAF, was assured by the government of positive course of action on given proposals, the release said.

During the meeting, Kumar also thanked the chief minister for excellent support extended by the state to IAF. PTI