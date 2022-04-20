U'khand Govt Asks For List Of Protesting Teachers, Staff

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Higher Education Directorate on Thursday asked heads of private aided colleges to submit a list of teachers and staff who took part in protests against the state government.

The directorate, in a statement, said that the salaries of the staff from Haridwar, Pauri Garhwal, Tehri Garhwal and Udham Singh Nagar would not be issued till the list is provided.

Teachers and staff of several colleges across the state have been protesting for the last four to five months, demanding an increase in their salaries. —ANI