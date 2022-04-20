U'khand Governor Holds Meeting With Top Officials Of Kumaon Division In Nainital

Nainital: Uttarakhand Governor Dr.K.K.Paul held a meeting with Commissioner (Kumaon), DIG (Kumaon) DM (Nainital) and SSP Nainital) on his arrival at Raj Bhawan, Nainital today regarding the various problems of the hill town. He expressed concern at the falling water level of Nainital lake. He directed the officials to ensure that all efforts were made to maintain the water level of the lake He directed Commissioner (Kumaon) that a study should be conducted by some Hydrology Institute on the possibilities of recharging the lake.



The Governor said that the town was identified by the lake and existed due to it. All means should be adopted to ensure that there was no danger to the existence of the lake. The Governor emphasised that through all the seasonal "nullahs', rainwater should fall into the lake. People (locals and tourists) should also be made aware about not wasting the water of the lake. The DM said that PWD and Nagar Palika Parishad had been directed to ensure the cleaning of the "nullahs" before the monsoons. Work by the parishad had been started on this.

The Governor directed the officials to take all measures to conserve and nourish the Nainital Lake.