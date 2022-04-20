U'khand Governor Donates One-Month Salary To PM CARES Fund To Fight Coronavirus

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya on Monday donated her one-month salary to PM CARES fund and appealed to people to contribute as much as they could to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

"Wishing for the success of the efforts being made countrywide to fight coronavirus and responding to the prime minister''s call I contribute my one-month salary to PM CARES fund. I also request you to contribute as much as you can to the cause," she said in a tweet.

The governor also spoke to health officials and doctors at three leading hospitals in the state to know how the COVID-19 patients were doing.

"The role being played by doctors, nurses and paramedical staff at the time of a crisis like this is priceless," she said. PTI