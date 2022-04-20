U'khand Governor, CM Ask People To Make Yoga Part Of Daily Life

Dehradun: Attributing the growing popularity of yoga all over the world to the efforts of the Narendra Modi government, Uttarakhand Governor K K Paul and Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat today asked people to make it an integral part of their daily life for a healthy body and mind.

"The fact that 177 out of 190 countries of the UN agreed on observing June 21 as International Yoga Day (IYD) bears testimony to the importance attached internationally to yoga which is part of India s rich heritage.

"It is also an indication that the entire world has now recognised its scientific basis and the credit for this goes to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Paul said in his message to people of the state on the eve of IYD.

"Yoga could give us positive energy to deal with the mental and physical stress in this era of technology and hectic lifestyles," he said.

In a similar message, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat also asked people to make yoga part of their daily routine. "Yoga is integral to Indias culture and civilisation. If you make it part of your daily routine, it helps you grow physically, mentally and spiritually," Rawat said in his message.

Crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the international recognition earned by yoga in recent years, he said it was a matter of pride for every Indian. PTI