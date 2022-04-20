U'khand Governor Baby Rani Maurya Found Covid Positive

Rishikesh (The Hawk): The report of Covid sample of Governor Baby Rani Maurya admitted in AIIMS Rishikesh has come positive. Apart from the common cold, she has no complaints and her health is stable.

Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya was admitted to AIIMS Rishikesh on Monday for Covid treatment. Her samples were also taken in AIIMS last day for Covid test. The report of this sample has also come up positive. It is noteworthy that earlier in Dehradun, her report was Covid positive. Giving this information, Professor UB Mishra, Dean of Hospital Administration AIIMS, said that her health is stable, but she is suffering from common cold. He said that the report of her Covid sample taken in AIIMS has also turned positive. Professor Mishra said that the team of 5 specialist doctors of AIIMS is monitoring the Governor regularly. She is recuperating on room air.