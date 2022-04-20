U'khand Gets Award Of Excellence At International Meet

Dehradun: Uttarakhand was conferred with the award of excellence at the 2nd Global Skill Development Summit held in Paris recently for innovations and extensive use of IT for skilling the states youth.

Project Director of Uttarakhand Skill Development Committee Pankaj Kumar Pandey received the honour on behalf of the state on the concluding day of the event on June 23, an official release said here today. Speaking at the event held at the Indian embassy in Paris, Uttarakhands Finance Minister Prakash Pant highlighted steps initiated by the state government to promote skill development in Uttarakhand. A new initiative is being taken to impart high quality job oriented training to the states youth so that they could avail of employment opportunities in the tourism, beauty and wellness, agriculture, health and security sectors, Pant said.

Underlining the importance of employment generation in the border areas of the state, he said training programmes are being designed in accordance with the requirements of the industries and are being carried out in both rural and urban areas of the state.

Pandey said the Committee was also running international language training programmes for the states youth to strengthen the prospects of their employability by foreign companies. PTI