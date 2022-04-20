U’khand Equals Sprawling UP In New Corona Cases, Overtakes In Active Cases

Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On September 9, 2021

Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 3,43,167 on Thursday at 6.00 PM as 16 fresh infections (against sprawling and most populous UP’s 16) were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 3,29,387 cured and recovered patients, while the number of active cases in the state dropped to 331 (339 as 8 Covid patients migrated out of State) against UP’s 214. The state’s toll remained static at 7,389 as no one succumbed to SARS-CoV-2 infection during the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, the number of those migrated out of State climbed to 6,060. Total number of patients treated and recuperated today stood at 26 (against UP’s 28). The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State remained static at 95.98%; it continued to lag behind the pan-India average of 97.48%, 98.7% in UP, its parent State, 96.66% in Delhi, 98.65% in Haryana and 99.44% in not-too-distant Gurugram—the highest recovery rate registered in India. Bhopal with 99.13% followed it. The daily positivity rate in Uttarakhand which dramatically came down to 0.18% fortyeight days back straight from 5.70% a day before stood at 0.08% today vis-a-vis pan-India’s 2.38%, UP’s 0.01%, Delhi’s 0.07% and Gurugram’s 1%. A very high death rate of 2.15% has woefully come to stay for months together in Uttarakhand against Delhi’s 1.74%, Haryana’s 1.24%, Gurugram’s 0.4% and all-India average of 1.33%. Districts Champawat and Haridwar reported the maximum number of 4 fresh cases each, whereas Chamoli and Nainital followed with 2 each. That apart, 1 case each was detected in Bageshwar, Dehradun, Pauri Garhwal and U S Nagar and 0 (Nil) each in Almora, Pithoragarh, Rudraprayag, Tehri Garhwal and Uttarkashi.