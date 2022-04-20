U'khand DGP Seeks Details Of Additional Police Personnel From Districts For Deployment In Haridwar Kumbh Mela

Dehradun: Directorate General of Police headquarters has written a letter to senior superintendents of police to provide details of the police personnel from their districts who will be deployed during the Kumbh Mela 2021 in Haridwar.

Two inspectors, 10 sub-inspectors, 10 head constables, 80 constables from the districts will be deployed during Kumbh Mela 2021 in Haridwar. Except for Haridwar and Dehradun, the DGP office has sought details from SSPs by November 20.

These police personnel will be deployed in Haridwar from December 1, 2020, to April 30, 2021. The 2021 Maha Kumbh Mela will be held at Haridwar. The bathing dates for it have already been announced beginning January 14.

Earlier, Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Madan Kaushik said that between 35 to 50 lakh people are estimated to take the dip in Ganga daily during the Kumbh Mela 2021. —ANI