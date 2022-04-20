U'khand DGP Directs Guidelines On Prevention Of COVID-19 During Lockdown 4.0

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Director General of Police Anil K. Raturi on Thursday directed certain guidelines on preparation and prevention of coronavirus during the Lockdown 4.0 to district in-charges, general officers and area in-charges.

"All district in-charges are directed to take strict action against people violating home quarantine. Besides, immediate action also has to be taken on complaints regarding the lockdown violation and domestic violence received on Dial 112," Raturi said during the video conference here.

He also said, "During the lockdown, everyday one policeman who is doing duty amid the coronavirus outbreak will be awarded for his commendable job. Besides, one person who has been working for others in this crisis will be awarded for his work." He also instructed the officials to take action against people who do not wear masks in public places and also do not follow social distancing. "The officials are further directed to train the junior police personnel on prevention of the spread of coronavirus," he added. The video conference was attended by V Vinay Kumar, Additional Director General of Police, Administration / Notification, Abhinav Kumar, Inspector General of Police, Amit Sinha, Inspector General of Police, Fire, P / M, Sanjay Gunjyal, Inspector General of Police, Kumbh, AP Anshuman, Police Inspector General, Crime and Law and Order, Riddhim Agarwal, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Crime and Law and Order, among other officials. —ANI