U'khand Covid Tally Grows Bigger Every Passing Day; Today's Figure 199, Total 7065

Dehradun, Haridwar & Nainital Remain Critical, Champawat New Addition

Dehradun (The Hawk): With a single-day upsurge of 199 COVID-19 cases, Uttarakhand's tally of coronavirus cases shot up to 7,065 on Thursday. According to the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government, the tally comprises 3,996 cured and recovered patients while 2,955 active cases are there in the state. A total of 76 deaths (Four today) have occurred due to the disease in the State so far, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 38. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 185. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has slightly gone up to 56.56 percent. District Dehradun topped the list with a shocking 74 cases, whereas Haridwar, Nainital and Champawat followed with no less terrifying 47, 26 and 17 cases respectively. That apart, 9 cases were detected in Pithoragarh, 7 in Uttarkashi, 6 in Chamoli, 4 in Pauri Garhwal and 3 each in Rudraprayag and U S Nagar, 2 in Bageshwar and 1 in Almora.







