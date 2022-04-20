U'khand Covid Cases Follow Horrible Pan-India Trend, 836 Fresh Cases Push Tally To 21,234

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 case count rose to 21,234 Wednesday as 836 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 14,437 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 6,442. The state's toll rose to 291 as eleven more people succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 64. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 425. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has thus come down to 67.99 percent. District Haridwar reported the maximum number of fresh cases at 220, whereas Dehradun, U S Nagar, Nainital, Tehri Garhwal and Almora followed with no less horrifying 184, 112, 97, 42 and 34 respectively. That apart, 32 cases were detected in Pauri Garhwal and Rudraprayag each, 31 Uttarkashi, 28 Pithoragarh, 12 Champawat, 7 Chamoli and 5 in Bageshwar.







