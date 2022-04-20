U'khand Covid-19 Tally Swells To 14,566, Saturday's Count 483

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 case count rose to 14,566 on Saturday as 483 fresh infections were recorded, while the state's toll rose to 195 as three more people succumbed to the disease, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government stated. The tally comprises of 10,021 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 4,296. A total of 195 deaths have occurred due to the disease in the State so far, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 54. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 345. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has slightly gone up to 68.80 percent. District Haridwar reported the maximum number of fresh cases at shocking 133, whereas Nainital, Dehradun and U S Nagar followed with no less terrifying 97, 82 and 81 respectively. That apart, 41 cases were detected in Uttarkashi, 19 Almora, 12 Rudraprayag, 5 Pithoragarh, 4 Chamoli, 3 each in Pauri and Tehri Garhwal, 2 Bageshwar and 1 Champawat.







