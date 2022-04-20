U'khand Covid-19 Scene Continues To Remain Grim, 1,540 More Virus Cases, Tally 35,947

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 35,947 on Wednesday as 1,540 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 24,277 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 11,068. The state's toll rose to 447 as nine more people succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 155. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 1,192. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has thus slightly gone up to 67.54 percent. District Dehradun reported the maximum number of fresh cases at 429, whereas Haridwar, U S Nagar, Nainital, Almora and Bageshwar followed with no less horrifying 363, 246, 118, 97 and 84 cases respectively. That apart, 55 cases were detected in Pithoragarh, 51 Pauri Garhwal, 47 Uttarkashi, 31 Chamoli, 12 Tehri Garhwal and 7 in Rudraprayag.







